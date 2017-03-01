Alonso needs to fall back in love wit...

Alonso needs to fall back in love with F1, says Sainz

Carlos Sainz has plenty of ambitions of his own for 2017 but the young Spaniard also hopes to see friend and compatriot Fernando Alonso fall back in love with Formula One after years of frustration. The 22-year-old, starting his third season with Toro Rosso, knows how important a year it is for the double world champion he first met as a young karter when the now 35-year-old was winning with Renault.

