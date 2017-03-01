Alonso needs to fall back in love with F1, says Sainz
Carlos Sainz has plenty of ambitions of his own for 2017 but the young Spaniard also hopes to see friend and compatriot Fernando Alonso fall back in love with Formula One after years of frustration. The 22-year-old, starting his third season with Toro Rosso, knows how important a year it is for the double world champion he first met as a young karter when the now 35-year-old was winning with Renault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC