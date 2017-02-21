Accreditation Procedure for 2017 Form...

Accreditation Procedure for 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP revealed [PHOTO]

5 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Baku City Circuit Operations Company has launched the accreditation process of the second successive Formula 1 race for local mass media representatives and presented its procedure in details during a workshop at Hilton hotel in Baku. National journalists, including broadcast, online and print media, got a chance to learn about the online registration portal and media accreditation guide for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be staged on the streets of Baku on the weekend of June 23-25, 2017.

