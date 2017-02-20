2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix countdown begins

There will also be two in-season tests, the first in Bahrain on April 18 and 19 and more details announced later Bahrain International Circuit is getting all geared up to host this year's biggest and most awaited event: the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix as the 50-day countdown begins today to the Formula One weekend which takes place from April 14 to 16 in Sakhir. The Bahrain Grand Prix marks the third of 20 rounds of the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.