2017 First Photos: Williams Reveals F...

2017 First Photos: Williams Reveals FW40 Formula One Car

1 hr ago Read more: Paddock Talk

The Williams Mercedes FW40 was revealed online today ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona. This is a precursor to the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona, where the car will be seen on track for the first time with Felipe Massa behind the wheel on Monday 27th February.

Chicago, IL

