2017 F1: Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumours
Carlos Sainz's father has played down the revival of rumours linking the 22-year-old Spaniard with a move to the works Renault team. Last year, Sainz was reportedly offered a drive by Renault for 2017, but Red Bull would not release him from his Toro Rosso contract.
