2017 F1: Rosberg not eyeing Formula E seat

World champion Nico Rosberg has denied he could keep his adrenaline flowing by moving into the all-electric series Formula E next year. Mercedes, with whom the 31-year-old German won his world championship before quitting F1 late last year, is contemplating entering Formula E. But when asked if he would be interested in spearheading a Mercedes team, reigning F1 champion Rosberg answered: "I cannot imagine that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.