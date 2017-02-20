2017 F1: Boullier confirms colour cha...

2017 F1: Boullier confirms colour change for McLaren

With the exit of Ron Dennis, who was vocally opposed to reverting to the British team's iconic orange, McLaren is now hinting at the change with graphics on social media and its official website. "You will see a change in the colour," team boss Boullier confirms.

