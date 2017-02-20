2017 F1: Berger, Briatore doubt Ecclestone will return
The deposed F1 supremo has already dismissed claims he might set up a rival 'breakaway' series, but retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg is not so sure. "Ecclestone has said that but you can't believe it because he's done it before," Rosberg told Spain's Marca sports newspaper.
