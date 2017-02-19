190 competitors strap on the Vortex power plants in near perfect conditions
After a quick turnaround, Kart360 is back in Florida this weekend for round two of the VCI powered by AM Engines Florida Winter Tour presented by Fikse Wheels ROK Cup championship in Jupiter, Florida at Palm Beach Karting. The weather looks like it will cooperate this weekend, with highs in the upper 70's and mostly sunny each day.
