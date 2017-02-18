18 reasons to love Roger Federer

Federer's stunning victory, after a six-month absence from the sport because of injury, prompted an outpouring of love on social media. His 6.6 million Twitter and 15 million Facebook followers were joined by sporting celebrities -- Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, Olympic legend Usain Bolt and Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar -- in congratulating the 18-time major winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.