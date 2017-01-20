Zak Brown says McLaren-Honda F1 was o...

Zak Brown says McLaren-Honda F1 was outspent by $100 million

17 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

American Zak Brown , the new executive director at McLaren F1, thinks his impact within the team can be felt immediately in 2017. Brown says that F1's most successful teams outspent McLaren-Honda by $100 million in 2016, and that is compounded by a dip in results-based official prize money after a sixth-place finish in the 2016 constructors' race.

Read more at AutoWeek.

