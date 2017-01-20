Yucatan News: Emerson Fittapaldi Auto...

Yucatan News: Emerson Fittapaldi Autodrome

Emerson Fittapaldi Autodrome Inaugurated in Merida This past weekend, Emerson Fittapaldi, two-time Formula 1 world champion, was in Merida to bring down the green flag on both days of the first Grand Prix of Yucatan, held in the new Emerson Fittapaldi Autodrome. The opening race for the new Autodrome was the Fourth Round of the FIA Formula 4 NACAM Yucatan Mayakoba City.

Chicago, IL

