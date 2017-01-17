World's top drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1 to compete in unique race
Well wonder no more, because stars from Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, MotoGP and Rally X will compete for supremacy Sunday in the Race of Champions. The unique event will take place at Marlins Park in Miami and air live on the CBS Sports Network with coverage beginning at noon ET.
