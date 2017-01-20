Williams felt "bad" about tempting Ma...

Williams felt "bad" about tempting Massa out of retirement

Read more: Motorsport.com

Claire Williams admits she felt "bad" about asking Felipe Massa if he would return to drive for Williams in 2017, and was relieved to realise that the Brazilian had not wanted to end his F1 career in the first place. The Brazilian did not take much persuasion, as it became clear that he had stopped primarily because he knew that a top drive would not be available, and not because he had had enough of the sport.

Chicago, IL

