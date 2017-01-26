Will History Repeat at Race of Champions Revival?
Will history repeat at the inaugural Taupo Historic GP meeting this weekend? That's the question students of historic motor racing are asking after last weekend's Festival of New Zealand Motor Racing meeting at Hampton Downs. There, the man whose career the event was celebrating, Kiwi supervet Ken Smith , made a clean sweep of the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series races and young Brit Michael Lyons was similarly dominant in the first appearance in this country of a group of Historic Formula 1 cars.
