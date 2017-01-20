Will Ferrari lose its $100m F1 bonus?

With the questions lingering on what changes Liberty Media will make to Formula 1 once it's controlling interest has been officially acquired later this month, perhaps two lingering big rocks are the hottest topics for the Colorado company-Bernie Ecclestone and Ferrari. Reports suggest that long-time F1 boss Ecclestone could be show the door as early as late January and with that decision comes serious organizational changes-namely, who's running things and how challenging will it be to dislodge the venerable ring leader of F1 who still owns significant shares in the business? The other rock is the question of Ferrari who have enjoyed a $100 million off-the-top payment as the longest-running team in F1.

