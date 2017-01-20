Will Davison to drive F1 car at Alber...

Will Davison to drive F1 car at Albert Park

12 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Supercars star Will Davison has been appointed as the new driver of the Minardi two-seater Formula 1 car during the Australian Grand Prix weekend. With regular two-seater driver Cameron McConville stepping down, Davison has been recruited as the high-speed chauffeur to celebrities and VIPs across the AGP weekend in March.

