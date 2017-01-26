Watch McLaren ace Jenson Button swap track for the skies as he pilots ...

Watch McLaren ace Jenson Button swap ...

Read more: Surrey Advertiser

See former McLaren F1 star Button get behind the controls of a British Airways A380 simulator at Heathrow Airport - and he's not half bad This is the moment former McLaren driver and Formula 1 star Jenson Button got behind the controls of a hulking British Airways A380 at Heathrow Airport . Trading his usual F1 cockpit for BA's high-tech flight simulator, 2010 world champion Button proved a dab hand during a day at the operator's training centre.

