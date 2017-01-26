Villeneuve backs Stroll ability
Jacques Villeneuve has backed Lance Stroll's abilities to race in F1 ahead of his debut with Williams this season. Stroll will be the first Canadian to start a grand prix since Villeneuve retired in 2006, but his appointment has been derided by some due to the financial backing he brings.However, Villeneuve believes his compatriot is worthy of an F1 seat having proved himself in the junior formulas.
