Valentino Rossi and Ferrari in F1: What might have been?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently offered Valentino Rossi a Formula 1 test, but how close did the Italian MotoGP megastar really come to switching to a four-wheeled career 10 years ago? Charles Bradley wonders... It was over a decade ago when MotoGP legend Rossi first took part in a bona fide F1 group test for , lapping 0.7s off the pace of Michael Schumacher and putting him squarely in the frame for a switch of codes that would have shaken the world - had it happened.

