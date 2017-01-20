Toro Rosso plans 24/7 shifts to compl...

Toro Rosso plans 24/7 shifts to complete 2017 F1 car

14 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Toro Rosso is planning to have staff working 24 hours a day, seven-days-a-week for a four-week period leading up to the first Formula 1 pre-season test next month. Following an overhaul of F1 regulations, more aggressive-looking cars with wider front and rear wings and bigger tyres will be introduced this year.

