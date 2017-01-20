The NRF1: Norfolk's Formula One Podcast best bits from its 2016 F1 season - including erratic predictions, terrible singing and more than one edgy opinion The NRF1 Podcast has complied some of its best bits of the 2016 season - just in time to while away the gap until the 2017 action gets under way. The NRF1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk's views on the latest Formula One action out across the world.

