Technical head Lowe leaves F1 champions Mercedes
Technical head Paddy Lowe is leaving Formula One world champions Mercedes and has started a period of 'gardening leave', the team said in a statement on Tuesday. Sources have indicated he is set to join rivals Williams in a deal likely to ease a move in the other direction for that team's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas as replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
