Stewards to be more lenient with F1 driver collisions
Formula 1 drivers will have greater freedom to attempt bold overtaking moves this year, with the FIA having confirmed that punishments for contact will now only be handed out for blatant moves where one competitor is clearly at fault. Previously, drivers risked sanctions - including time penalties and grid drops - if they were involved in collisions with rivals during the battle for positions.
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
