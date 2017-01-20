Stewards to be more lenient with F1 d...

Stewards to be more lenient with F1 driver collisions

Formula 1 drivers will have greater freedom to attempt bold overtaking moves this year, with the FIA having confirmed that punishments for contact will now only be handed out for blatant moves where one competitor is clearly at fault. Previously, drivers risked sanctions - including time penalties and grid drops - if they were involved in collisions with rivals during the battle for positions.

