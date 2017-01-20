Sport24.co.za | Ricciardo issues warning to Hamilton

Ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 season, Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has issued a warning to Mercedes, saying that Lewis Hamilton and company should expect the Austrian-based outfit to be challenging them. With their Renault powered package predicted to be a threat, the Aussie driver has been training hard in January, putting emphasis on trying to be at peak physical performance in line with the new regulations that will increase the speed of the car.

