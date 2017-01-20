Singapore: F1 fans want race to conti...

Singapore: F1 fans want race to continue amid city's plan to ditch sport, survey says

Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel takes his victory lap and waves to his fans at the Singapore F1 Night Race on Sept 25, 2011 in Singapore, Southeast Asia. Image via Meister Photos / Shutterstock are keen for the race to remain there, despite negotiations between organisers and F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone seemingly stalled, according to a survey conducted by British research firm YouGov. race expires this year and Ecclestone and organisers are still in negotiations about extending beyond 2017, though he suggested in an interview with a German autosport magazine last November that talks were not progressing well.

