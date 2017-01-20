Senna/Prost era would be considered boring today - Alonso

Formula 1 reached its peak in the 2000s and the era of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost would be considered boring now, reckons Fernando Alonso. A stern critic of F1's recent direction, Alonso reckons many of the 2014-16 regulations' problems also compromised what many consider as the championship's halcyon period.

