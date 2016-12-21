Sauber agrees Wehrlein deal for F1 2017

Sauber has reached agreement for Pascal Wehrlein to line up alongside Marcus Ericsson this year, sources have revealed, paving the way for Valtteri Bottas to take the vacant seat at Mercedes. After weeks of speculation about who would replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes - with Wehrlein and Bottas the clear favourites from the start - it appears that the final steps are now being made to get everything signed off formally.

