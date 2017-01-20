Royals, Brandon Moss agree on 2-year deal
The Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with former A's outfielder/first baseman Brandon Moss , the Kansas City Star reported Sunday. The deal is expected to become official once Moss completes a physical this week, a source with knowledge of the signing told the Star.
