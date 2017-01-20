Romain Grosjean says Haas F1 is capab...

Romain Grosjean says Haas F1 is capable of building its own car

For its debut season at the highest level of international motorsport, Haas capitalized on a relationship with Ferrari, using its latest model power unit alongside a chassis from Italian manufacturer Dallara. The turnkey combination saw the team enjoy a strong start to the season, making the most of proven components to register 28 points from the first nine Grands Prix -- including eight during its first race in Australia.

