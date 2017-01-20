Returning Massa broke Formula E deal
Felipe Massa had to break an agreement to race in Formula E this year, according to the Spanish sports daily Marca. Although the Brazilian had officially retired from formula one, it is believed Williams convinced him to return in 2017 in order to replace Valtteri Bottas.
