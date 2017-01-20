Renault progress could tip balance in Mercedes fight, says Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes that if Renault can make a similar jump this winter as it did last year then it could let his team properly take the fight to Mercedes in 2017. But Horner is more cautious about the situation, and thinks much depends on the development Renault can make - with the French car manufacturer preparing an all-new power unit for the upcoming season.
