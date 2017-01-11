Renault F1 team rocked as Vasseur leaves before new season
In this file photo dated Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, Renault driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark takes a curve during the qualifying session at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. According to an announcement Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, from Renault Frederic Vasseur has left his role as team principal of Renault by mutual consent, after one season with the Formula One team.
