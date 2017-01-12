Pascal Wehrlein confirmed at Sauber a...

Pascal Wehrlein confirmed at Sauber as Mercedes close on Valtteri Bottas

14 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

Pascal Wehrlein has been confirmed at Sauber for the forthcoming Formula One season in a move which all but confirms Valtteri Bottas is to join Mercedes. Wehrlein , the 22-year-old member of the Mercedes young driver programme, had been mooted as a potential team-mate of Lewis Hamilton following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire after winning the world championship.

