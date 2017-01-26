O U O3U O O OaUSU U O U... O U U Uso U...Usu O Usu Uoeo OaO O ...

O U O3U O O OaUSU U O U... O U U Uso ...

15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Formula 1 star Jenson Button enjoyed racing through the skies this week after piloting a British Airways A380 flight simulator at London's Heathrow Airport. The former World Champion - who recently announced his retirement from the track - spent 90 minutes perfecting take-off, cruise and landing of the world's largest commercial aircraft.

