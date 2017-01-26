Niki Lauda: Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is as good as Nico Rosberg
Three-time Formula 1 champion and current Mercedes F1 non-executive chairman Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017. "Not at all," said the team's famous chairman and F1 legend, when asked by Germany's Sport Bild if Mercedes will miss Rosberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC