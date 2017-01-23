Nice names a street after late F1 dri...

Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday. Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules Bianchi Formula One driver who died on July 17, 2015 after an accident during the Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 race, poses near a plaque with the drawing of his son during its unveiling in Nice Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules Bianchi Formula One driver who died on July 17, 2015 after an accident during the Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 race on October 5, 2014, poses before a ceremomy in Nice, France, January 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 19 proflagger 1
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC