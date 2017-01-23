Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi
The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday. Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules Bianchi Formula One driver who died on July 17, 2015 after an accident during the Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 race, poses near a plaque with the drawing of his son during its unveiling in Nice Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules Bianchi Formula One driver who died on July 17, 2015 after an accident during the Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1 race on October 5, 2014, poses before a ceremomy in Nice, France, January 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC