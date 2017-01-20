Newgarden approves of IndyCar's futur...

Newgarden approves of IndyCar's future direction

Team Penske's newest IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden has praised series management for responding to what the drivers have been "screaming about for a long, long time" regarding downforce. Newgarden, who scored three wins for CFH/Ed Carpenter Racing and has joined Team Penske to replace Juan Pablo Montoya for 2017, said that despite IndyCar producing strong racing product, he said there was room for improvement.

