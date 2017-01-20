Newgarden approves of IndyCar's future direction

Team Penske's newest IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden has praised series management for responding to what the drivers have been "screaming about for a long, long time" regarding downforce. Newgarden, who scored three wins for CFH/Ed Carpenter Racing and has joined Team Penske to replace Juan Pablo Montoya for 2017, said that despite IndyCar producing strong racing product, he said there was room for improvement.

