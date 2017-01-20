NASCAR Cup: Toyota unveils new Camry
When Toyota unveiled its 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, the manufacturer also unveiled the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series inspired by it. According to a press release from Toyota Racing, the race car unveiled Monday in Detroit will hit the track for competition in NASCAR in 2017.
