Motorsport: Speed rules as new formula excites fans

The first major regulation changes since 2014 have introduced an air of unpredictability to the 2017 pre-season preparations, and centre on efforts to raise cornering speeds and lower lap times by roughly five seconds. If the new rules aren't enough to contend with, there are changes to the race schedule, as well as an especially prolonged silly season in the drivers' market, thanks to the late retirement of champion Nico Rosberg.

