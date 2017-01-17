Motorsport: Speed rules as new formula excites fans
The first major regulation changes since 2014 have introduced an air of unpredictability to the 2017 pre-season preparations, and centre on efforts to raise cornering speeds and lower lap times by roughly five seconds. If the new rules aren't enough to contend with, there are changes to the race schedule, as well as an especially prolonged silly season in the drivers' market, thanks to the late retirement of champion Nico Rosberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC