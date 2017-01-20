Motorsport: Scott Dixon deserves more credit - Dario Franchitti
Kiwi motorsport star Scott Dixon has been compared to two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso by IndyCar legend Dario Franchitti. The retired British racer and Dixon dominated the IndyCar scene in the US as Chip Ganassi Racing team-mates between 2009 and 2013 when they shared four of the five championship titles during that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC