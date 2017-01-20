Motorsport: Scott Dixon deserves more...

Motorsport: Scott Dixon deserves more credit - Dario Franchitti

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Kiwi motorsport star Scott Dixon has been compared to two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso by IndyCar legend Dario Franchitti. The retired British racer and Dixon dominated the IndyCar scene in the US as Chip Ganassi Racing team-mates between 2009 and 2013 when they shared four of the five championship titles during that time.

