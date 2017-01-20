Motorsport: Rare opportunity to see Formula 1 cars in New Zealand
Frank Lyons was at Silverstone in 1977 when James Hunt won the British Grand Prix in a McLaren M26 F1. "If you'd told me back then that I would own James Hunt's car one day I'd have said there was more chance of me being struck by lightning," says the Englishman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Thu
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC