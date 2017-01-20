MOTORSPORT: Mercedes' technical chief...

MOTORSPORT: Mercedes' technical chief Paddy Lowe set to join Williams

Read more: Oxford Times

THERE is strong speculation in Formula 1 circles that Mercedes's technical chief Paddy Lowe is about to join the Grove-based Williams team. The 54-year-old Briton has played an integral role in Mercedes' domination in recent times, culminating in a hat-trick of successive constructor and driver titles.

Chicago, IL

