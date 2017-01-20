Motorsport: Adrian Reynard's rolling back the years
John Pickford's Reynard 84FF will be raced at Hampton Downs this weekend by the car's designer and builder, Adrian Reynard. Adrian Reynard will race a single seater for the first time in nearly four decades in the Tasman Revival Series at Hampton Downs this weekend.
