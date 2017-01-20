Motor racing: Manor F1 staff to be pa...

Motor racing: Manor F1 staff to be paid to the end of January

Read more: Reuters

Administrators of the Manor Formula One team are still talking to interested parties and have agreed to pay all staff salaries to the end of January, a spokesman said on Friday. The British-based team, who finished last in the 2016 championship, went into administration a week ago with 212 jobs at risk.

