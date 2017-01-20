Motor racing-Formula E virtual race ends in controversy
Jan 8 Dutch SIM racer Bono Huis collected a $200,000 jackpot, the biggest prize in eSports racing history, after winning the first virtual race between drivers from the Formula E electric series and gamers in Las Vegas. The Saturday evening showdown at the resort's Venetian Hotel ended with a typical motor racing controversy and Huis declared winner only after rival gamer Olli Pahkala had already celebrated victory.
