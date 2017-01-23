Motor racing-Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
Jan 23 Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport. New owners Liberty Media said the burly Briton, whose Brawn team won the 2009 constructors' and drivers' titles, would be one of two managing directors under chief executive Chase Carey.
