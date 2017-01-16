Motor racing-Bottas move to Mercedes ...

Motor racing-Bottas move to Mercedes is close, says Williams

Williams are close to agreeing a deal that would see their Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas replace retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, deputy principal Claire Williams said on Sunday. Speaking on stage at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham, Williams indicated that only small details needed to be resolved.

