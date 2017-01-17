Motor racing - Bottas can be as quick...

Motor racing - Bottas can be as quick as Rosberg, says Lauda

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Niki Lauda believes new Mercedes signing Valtteri Bottas can be as fast as the man he replaced, retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg. Formula One - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 4/14/16 -Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland smiles during a news conference at the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Mon gofaster72 1
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC