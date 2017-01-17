Motor racing - Bottas can be as quick as Rosberg, says Lauda

Niki Lauda believes new Mercedes signing Valtteri Bottas can be as fast as the man he replaced, retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg. Formula One - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 4/14/16 -Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland smiles during a news conference at the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix.

