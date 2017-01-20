Mercedes signs Russell as F1 junior driver
The 18-year-old Briton has spent the last two seasons racing in the European Formula 3 series, finishing third in 2016 with the Hitech GP squad and taking pole position for the blue riband Macau GP event. The promotion of Mercedes juniors Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon to full-time seats - with Sauber and Force India respectively - left the Brackley squad in need of a driver eligible to take part in young driver testing.
